Investigations ongoing following Limerick shooting

A FILE is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions following a shooting incident on the southside of Limerick city last week.

One man and a juvenile sustained injuries during the incident which happened at Kennedy Park at around 3pm last Tuesday – July 11.

A young man, who was arrested a short time after the shooting, was refused bail when he appeared in court last Thursday after he was charged with firearms offences.

Gardai have confirmed a second man, who was arrested the day after the shooting, was subsequently released without charge.

The man, who is aged in his mid-20s, was detained under Section 30, Offences Against the State Act following his arrest.

Meanwhile, a shotgun which was seized by gardai has been sent for ballistics analysis while a Suzuki 4x4 has also been technically and forensically examined.

Gardai at Roxboro Road station are investigating the incident and can be contacted at (061) 214340.