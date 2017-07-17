Investigations ongoing following Limerick shooting
File being prepared for DPP
A Suzuki 4x4 was seized by gardai investigating the incident - Picture: Michael Cowhey
A FILE is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions following a shooting incident on the southside of Limerick city last week.
One man and a juvenile sustained injuries during the incident which happened at Kennedy Park at around 3pm last Tuesday – July 11.
A young man, who was arrested a short time after the shooting, was refused bail when he appeared in court last Thursday after he was charged with firearms offences.
Gardai have confirmed a second man, who was arrested the day after the shooting, was subsequently released without charge.
The man, who is aged in his mid-20s, was detained under Section 30, Offences Against the State Act following his arrest.
Meanwhile, a shotgun which was seized by gardai has been sent for ballistics analysis while a Suzuki 4x4 has also been technically and forensically examined.
Gardai at Roxboro Road station are investigating the incident and can be contacted at (061) 214340.