Father and daughter to go on trial for Limerick man, Jason Corbett's murder

THE process to select a jury for the trial of a father and daughter who are accused of murdering Limerick man Jason Corbett will get underway in the United States this Monday afternoon.

The 39-year-old father of two from Janesboro died after being hit with a baseball bat and a paving stone in the early morning hours of August 2, 2015, in his home in Davidson County, North Carolina.

Mr Corbett’s second wife, Molly Martens Corbett, 33, and her father, Thomas Martens, 67, a former FBI agent are each charged with second-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter of Mr Corbett.

Both accused have claimed self-defence, saying Mr Corbett was choking his wife and threatening to kill her at the time of the incident.

Once a jury is selected, the trial, before Judge David Lee, is expected to last up to three weeks.