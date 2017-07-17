Emergency services attend Limerick road crash

INCIDENT OCCURRED AT MAIN STREET IN OOLA

EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision in County Limerick. 

At 7.49am, emergency services were alerted to the incident, which occurred at Main Street, Oola. 

Limerick Fire Service dispatched two of its Cappamore appliances to the scene. It is not known yet how many vehicles or people are involved in the incident. 