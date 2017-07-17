Emergency services attend Limerick road crash
INCIDENT OCCURRED AT MAIN STREET IN OOLA
EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision in County Limerick.
At 7.49am, emergency services were alerted to the incident, which occurred at Main Street, Oola.
LIMERICK: Emergency services are dealing with a collision on Main St in Oola. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) July 17, 2017
Limerick Fire Service dispatched two of its Cappamore appliances to the scene. It is not known yet how many vehicles or people are involved in the incident.