HSE approves funding for new two-storey office block at Limerick hospital 

THE HSE has approved funding for the construction of a two-storey office complex at University Hospital Limerick.

A spokesperson for the UL Hospitals Group has said that the accommodation is for pathology and laboratory staff at UHL.

He told the Leader that the reason for the new construction is that the current facilities for pathology staff in the main laboratories area are “inadequate”.

The plans include the provision of office facilities for existing administrative staff, which will then allow for the existing space to be used for UHL’s blood sciences project.

“This will involve significant upgrading and replacement of existing equipment with more modern haematology, biochemistry, immunoassay and virology analysers. The new equipment will ultimately facilitate automation of all aspects of analysis and provide for an integrated laboratory system,” the spokesperson stated.

The proposed offices will be located adjacent to the new Clinical Education Research Centre, and will accommodate pathology consultant offices and will consolidate haematology secretaries in one location.

Though the UL Hospitals Group was able to confirm that capital funding had been approved, it would not say how much the project would cost.

“It would not be appropriate to discuss costs in advance of going to tender.”

The project has recently been put out to tender, and deadline for submissions is on July 28. A planning application has been submitted to Limerick City and County Council. A decision is due on August 15.

The hospital is also planning to refurbish the old emergency department, in order to create a short stay unit for up to 17 beds, to help alleviate overcrowding at UHL.