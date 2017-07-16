Man hospitalised in Limerick after assault in Corbally overnight
Number of people assaulted at Abbey Lock housing estate
The University Hospital Limerick
GARDAI in Limerick are investigating after a number of people were assaulted in the Corbally area yesterday evening.
Two males and a female were assaulted at the Abbey Lock housing estate at around 4.50pm.
One of the men in his 30s was taken to University Hospital Limerick following the incident.
He’s understood to have received injuries to his head and body.
Garda enquiries are ongoing.
