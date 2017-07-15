Woman rescued from River Shannon in Limerick city

A WOMAN in her late 20s was rescued from the river in Limerick city on Friday night, after a ring buoy was thrown to her aid.

Three units of Limerick Fire Brigade were dispatched to the scene shortly after 7pm on Friday.

A woman entered the River Shannon at the mud flats off the Condell Road near Shannon Bridge.

The Fire Service immediately dispatched three appliances along with its rescue boat, Fireswift.

A passerby threw her a ring buoy and the woman was rescued from the waters by Fire Service Swift Water technicians and brought to University Hospital Limerick by HSE ambulance.

Her condition is described as “not life threatening”.

The fire brigade had been dealing with a separate incident at the time on Henry Street in what proved to be a busy 24 hours for the emergency services.

Overnight, the fire service dealt with a major water main burst on Bengal Terrace, where nine houses were flooded in approximately 2/3ft of water.

The fire service assisted council staff until 6.45am this Saturday.

Several bin fires were also attended during the night, with Cappamore Fire Service called in to assist crews.