Limerick mum battling cancer raises €11,000 for charities

JOSEPHINE Peters doesn’t do anything by halves.

After raising €11,000 from a tractor run there was only one way she was going to hand a cheque over in UHL. The Knocklong mum-of-three jumped in her trusty Ford 4000 and set course for Limerick.

The sum was equally divided between Mid-Western Cancer Foundation and Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre in Tipperary.

“A total of 230 vehicles - 174 tractors as well as 37 cars and 19 trucks - took part. It was a fantastic spectacle,” said Joesphine, who led the run in her Ford.

They headed for Christ the King through Emly, Lattin, Mount Bruis, Tipperary and returned by Lisvernane, Galbally, Knockcarron to arrive in Knocklong for 3pm.

Over 300 were fed by a hearty stew. Drivers came from as far away as Monagahan, Armagh, all over Munster and Limerick.

“As it was billed a ladies tractor run it was great to see so many women driving. Some had only learned to drive a few weeks prior to the run.

"One woman brought her Massey Ferguson 35X, camped the night before so as not to miss the atmosphere in the morning. Another woman had her grandson work the clutch as a farming accident has left her without the full use of her left arm and leg.

"Most if not all involved have been touched by cancer either themselves or members of their families. What a day, what a huge success. Thanks to everyone who made it happen.” said Josephine.