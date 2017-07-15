Man refused bail at Limerick court is accused of injuring people in crash

A MAN has been accused of dangerous driving and colliding with a van, causing injury to four people including himself.

Anthony Earls, aged 28, of Glencourt, Emly, Tipperary, was refused bail by Judge Colin Daly at Limerick District Court after being charged with theft and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

He faces six other road traffic-related charges that allegedly occurred on the same day, on February 3 last.

Detective Garda David Gee, of Bruff garda station, said that it will be the State’s case that Mr Earls left the Amber filling station, in Charleville, without paying for €15 worth of fuel.

It will be alleged that a witness reported his vehicle to gardaí after he was seen driving dangerously on the road to Charleville.

Gda Gee said that after the accused was seen in heavy traffic outside the post office in Charleville, he was asked to pull in the side of the road.

It will be alleged that the accused accelerated the vehicle at speed inside the line of traffic, and collided with two vehicles.

Gda Gee said that it will be alleged that, after entering Bruree, he collided with a blue van. Four people were taken to hospital; two from the van; two from the driver’s vehicle.

The court heard that the accused agreed to speak with gardaí following his treatment at hospital. However, he only met with gardai two weeks ago, Gda Gee said.

The court heard that Gda David Gee spoke with the accused on his second day in hospital “to check up on his wellbeing”. Gda Gee said that it was his belief that, if granted bail, the accused would “commit further serious offences”. Solicitor Sarah Ryan did not agree with Gda Gee’s objection.

DPP directions stated that the section 8 theft and section 53 dangerous driving were for trial on indictment.

The case was adjourned until July 18.