Weapons were found at bikers' clubhouse following Limerick shooting

GARDAI in Limerick found a pump action shotgun, pepper spray, iron bars, axe handles, knuckle dusters and knives when they searched a bikers’ clubhouse and cars where a man was shot dead.

The weapons were found by gardai investigating the death of Andrew O'Donoghue, 51, who died after being shot at Murroe, Co Limerick on June 20, 2015.

Alan McNamara, 51, of Mountfune, Murroe, Co Limerick has pleaded not guilty to his murder.

Mr McNamara’s stepson Robert Cusack, 28, of Abington, Murroe, has pleaded not guilty to impeding Mr McNamara’s apprehension knowing or believing him to have committed a serious offence.

They are being tried together at the Central Criminal Court.

The court has previously heard that Mr McNamara was a member of the Caballeros motorcycle club and Mr O'Donoghue was a member of the rival Road Tramps.

Road Tramps member Seamus Duggan told Mr McNamara’s defence counsel Hugh Hartnett SC this Friday that a number of items were kept at the club for protection.

Having been handed photographs that were taken by gardai at the Road Tramps’ clubhouse, Mr Duggan identified a hurley, sticks, axe handles, iron bars, a knife and pepper spray cans found in the clubhouse.

He also identified knuckle dusters, pepper spray cans and a shotgun that Mr Hartnett said were found in cars at the scene. Mr Duggan agreed with Mr Hartnett that these items could be used as weapons.

The trial continues this afternoon in front of Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of seven men and four women. One juror was discharged after telling the judge that he knew a former member of the Road Tramps club.