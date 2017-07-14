Woman ordered to stay away from Glenstal Abbey graveyard

A WOMAN has been told to stay away from Glenstal Abbey after she pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal damage at the graveyard.

On June 14, Katie Foley, aged 50, of Rosaree, Newport, Tipperary, entered the Glenstal Abbey graveyard, in Murroe, and damaged a stone archway, a cross, and a commemorative plaque with an aerosol spray.

Gda Bill Collins of Cappamore garda station, told Limerick District Court that a statement was made by a person who observed the incident. Gda Collins said that €250 was required to repair the stonework. The court heard that she cooperated fully with the gardaí and made “candid admissions”.

Judge Colin Daly ordered a pre-sanction report from the probation service and to assess her suitability for community service.

She then told the judge that she was on disability.

Judge Daly then said that he was remanding her on bail until October 11 on her own bond of €200. She told the judge: “I can’t pay €200.” Judge Daly then explained to the accused that she did not have to pay €200.

When Judge Daly ordered her to stay away from the Glenstal Abbey grounds, as part of her bail conditions, Ms Foley said: “Is that not religious oppression?”

Judge Daly replied: “No, that is a necessary condition of your release.”

“So, I can’t practice my faith?” she asked the court. “You can, just not at Glenstal Abbey,” said the judge

The accused added: “I can’t practice my faith where I choose, as I want to practice my faith at Glenstal Abbey.”

“I am not having a verbal tennis match with you,” the judge ended.