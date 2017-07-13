Man to appear in court in connection with Limerick shooting

A MAN is to appear in Limerick District Court this Thursday afternoon in connection a shooting incident in Limerick city this week.

The man, aged in 20s, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon, and was detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act 1939, at Roxboro Road garda station.

A second man, in his mid-20s, has been arrested in the Limerick city area this afternoon in relation to this investigation and he is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at Henry Street Garda Station.