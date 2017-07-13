Limerick biker was shot dead in 'territorial dispute'

A BIKER shot a member of a rival motorcycle club dead over a territorial dispute in Limerick, a prosecuting barrister has told a murder trial jury this Thursday.

Alan McNamara, 50, of Mountfune, Murroe, Co Limerick has pleaded not guilty to murdering Andrew O’Donoghue, 51, in Murroe on June 20, 2015.

His stepson, Robert Cusack, 28, is charged with impeding Mr McNamara's apprehension knowing or believing him to have committed a serious offence. Mr Cusack has also pleaded not guilty and both men are being tried together at the Central Criminal Court.

Opening the trial Michael Delaney SC for the prosecution told the jury that they will hear evidence that Mr O'Donoghue, a retired carpenter, was a member of the Road Tramps motorcycle club which is based at Mountfune.

The accused man, Alan McNamara, left the Road Tramps in the 2000s and became a member of the Caballeros motorcycle club. The Caballeros were originally based in Tipperary but by June 2015 had moved to Limerick City. Counsel told the jury they would hear evidence that the shooting was linked to a territorial dispute between the two clubs.

Mr Delaney said that Mr McNamara lived about 1.5 kilometres from the Road Tramps' clubhouse and on Friday June 19, 2015 he and his wife went to the village of Doon in Limerick by bike where they went to Kelly's Pub. Mr McNamara was wearing the colours of the Caballeros, which consisted of a badge or emblem worn on the back of a black sleeveless jacket.

This, Mr Delaney said, was a "provocative act" as Doon is in the Road Tramps' area. When word got out three members of the Road Tramps went to Doon to confront Mr McNamara and at about 8.20pm, as Mr McNamara emerged from the pub, he was set upon by two of these men. His colours were forceably removed, leaving Mr McNamara "very vexed" at the insult to him and his club.

Mr Delaney told the jurors: "This formed the backdrop to the fatal shooting of Mr O'Donoghue."

The trial continues this afternoon in front of Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of eight men and four women.