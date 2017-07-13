40,000 patients on waiting list for Limerick hospitals

MORE THAN 40,000 patients have been stuck on a waiting list for appointments or treatment in Limerick hospitals, according to new figures published by the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

The NTPF data shows that, between University Hospital Limerick, St John’s Hospital and Croom Orthopaedic, there were 40,428 inpatients and outpatients on a waiting list by the end of June - more than 31,000 of whom were at UHL.

This is significantly higher than January levels, when there were 37,855 patients on the waiting list.

Figures show that there were 5,185 patients waiting for more than 18 months for treatment and appointments in Limerick hospitals. A large proportion of this was found at the Dooradoyle campus, with 194 inpatients waiting for more than 18 months, and 3,569 outpatients on a waiting list.

There were 1,422 patients waiting for more than 18 months at Croom for orthopaedic and rheumatology appointments.

The largest outpatient waiting list at University Hospital Limerick were in the areas of gastroenterology, gynaecology, maxillo-facial, and neurology.

St John’s Hospital is one of the few hospitals in the country to have zero patients on an inpatient or outpatient waiting list for more than 18 months.

A major improvement in UHL’s outpatient waiting list is in oncology, where there are just 60 patients waiting for appointments; 59 for more than three months, and just one waiting for more than six months.

There are no outpatients on the general surgery waiting list for more than 18 months, as of late June.

Some patients, a UL Hospitals Group spokesperson has previously said, presented with “chronic, complex illnesses” and cannot, sometimes, attend appointments.