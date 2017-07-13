'Unique' gesture hailed after donation to Milford in Limerick

A SHANNON-based business has made a “very significant donation” to Milford Hospice.

The company, Ei Electronics, made the undisclosed donation towards the construction and completion of a new 3,700 square metre specialist palliative care unit at Milford Care Centre – which CEO Pat Quinlan has hailed as a “unique gesture of philanthropic generosity”.

The large contribution will specifically pay for the provision of an over-bed hoist system in all bedrooms in the new unit, which is under construction and is expected to be operational at the end of the year.

Mr Quinlan said: “While not budgeted for in our original plan, Ei’s funding will now enable us to install a complete over-bed hoist solution in all 34 bedrooms which will greatly enhance the patient experience and be of considerable assistance to the staff in providing the best care possible.

“The Ei Electronics donation will make such an impact on the roll-out and provision of the new hospice in-patient unit.”

An additional donation of €60,000 – funded by staff and matched by the company – will go towards the construction and fit-out of one of the four family rooms in the new hospice.

Michael Guinee, chief executive of Ei Electronics, said: “We are very fortunate to have such a comprehensive palliative care service in our region. As an indigenous company and a major employer in the Mid-West, which draws its employees from the region, we believe it is both a responsibility and a privilege to help this amazing hospice.”