'Dream come true': Author Donal Ryan takes up lecturer post at University of Limerick

AWARD-winning author Donal Ryan has said his appointment as a lecturer at the University of Limerick is a “dream come true”.

The Spinning Heart writer, who lives in Castletroy, has been appointed to a full time role as lecturer in creative writing.

A former writer-in-residence on the creative writing programme at UL, the Nenagh native – who was longlisted for the Man Booker Prize – joins a team led by acclaimed novelist and Frank McCourt Chair of Creative Writing, Joseph O’Connor and acclaimed novelists and fellow teachers Giles Foden and Sarah Moore Fitzgerald.

“The programme of Creative Writing at the University of Limerick is young and dynamic and already competes strongly with the best in the world. I'm proud and thrilled to be a part of it. UL is my alma mater and my second home and this appointment is a dream come true.”

The All We Shall Know author was hailed as a writer of “exceptional gifts” by Joseph O’Connor.

“To have him with us here at UL is immensely exciting and a great opportunity for all concerned. He is a wonderful author and teacher and will bring a huge amount to our Creative Writing programme. I am thrilled to have him as a colleague,” he said.

Professor Tom Lodge, dean of arts, humanities and social sciences, said Ryan would “add a distinctive Limerick voice to the programme; his novels are populated by local Limerick residents who use language in ways that evoke immediate recognition for local readers.”