LimerickPoll: Honours even in search for Limerick's best pint of Guinness

THOUSANDS of votes have been cast in the Limerick Leader's poll to find the pub that serves Limerick's best pint of Guinness by popular consent - and the competition has been fierce!

In the end, it is honours even as it was simply too close to call between JJ Bowles in Thomondgate and Mother Macs on High Street, who will share the honour for the pub serving the best pint of Guinness in Limerick - as selected by readers in their thousands.

JJ Bowles and Mother Macs took 28% of the poll each - making them joint winners.

Currans of the Ferrybridge in Clarina came home in third with 16% and Buckleys Bar in Doon was fourth with 14% of the total poll.

Well done to the other pubs that made the shortlist of top 15: The Seven Sisters, Kildimo, The Silver Dollar, Newcastle West, Flannery’s Bar, Shannon Street, Mary Howard’s, Bruff, Flannery’s Bar, Wickham Street, Pa McGrath's, Boher, Fennessys, New Street, Curragower, Clancy Strand, The A1 Bar, Clare Street, The Glen Tavern, Lower Glentworth Street and Myles Breens, Shannon Street.

Thanks to all of the pubs that took part - 51 in total from an initial nominations list of hundreds - and to everyone who voted in what was simply an astonishing reaction to the #LimerickPoll. It is clear that the people of Limerick are passionate about their 'local' and the pint served within, and that is certainly to be celebrated.

To make it official, the winners will be presented with an official Limerick Leader certificate, recognising the achievement. No doubt this will take pride of place in both establishments!