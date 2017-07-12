Mid-West Relocation survey shows Limerick's benefits

A MAJOR study highlighting the benefits of living in the Mid-West has been launched in the city.

Recruitment consultant Collins McNicholas has teamed up with ​the Limerick Chamber, IDA Ireland and Limerick City and County Council to produce the Mid-West Relocation survey.

These highlight how a better quality of life, career opportunities, less traffic and lower living costs are among the major benefits of living in this region.

Collins McNicholas surveyed hundreds of business people living in the region. Of these, over 93% said they were satisfied with their relocation, with 72% saying they now have a better balance between working and home lives.

Seven in 10 people surveyed have a quicker commute to work since relocating to the Mid-West, with nine in ten having a commute under 40 minutes.

When asked about the factors which influenced their move to the Mid-West, 88% cited a better quality of life while two-thirds referenced a reduced cost of living. The other main reasons given were: lower property prices, less traffic, career opportunities, beautiful scenery and a safer environment.

David Fitzgibbon, Collins McNicholas’ regional manager said: “The reasons we carried out this survey were to provide an insight into why an increasing number of highly-skilled professionals are relocating to the region and to discover how satisfied they are with life here. The findings clearly show that the Mid-West delivers on all fronts —from career opportunities to a positive lifestyle.”