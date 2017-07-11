Gardai in Limerick investigating after man shot in stomach

GARDAI have confirmed that a man has been brought to hospital in Limerick with gunshot wounds.

The man, in his mid 30s, was brought to University Hospital Limerick with "apparent gunshot wounds", gardai confirmed to the Limerick Leader this Tuesday afternoon.

It is understood that a shotgun was fired during an altercation and the victim was shot in the stomach.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The man, who resides at Clonlong halting site, was shot in an incident at Kennedy Park.

It is understood that the firearm has been recovered.

Gardai are investigating if a jeep found burnt out in Kennedy Park is connected to the incident.

The area where the car was discovered has been sealed off.

