Lidl gets green light for €4m Limerick expansion

EUROPEAN supermarket giant Lidl has received the green light for a €4m project at its Childers Road premises.

Lidl Ireland is seeking to knock its current premises near Punch’s Cross, as well as the neighbouring former Chadwicks building providers, in order to construct a larger discount foodstore.

Previous reports have suggested there will be 28 construction jobs created on the project, with up to 25 new full-time jobs once the site is complete.

Planning documents submitted to the council suggest the project will result in both “immediate and long-term employment”, which will be “beneficial to the city from both an economic and economic standpoint.”

The development will see an increase in retail floor space, 162 car parking spaces and 300 bike parking spaces.

Lidl currently employs 30 staff based at the Childers Road-Rosbrien Road since the year 2000.

Local Fine Gael councillor Daniel Butler welcomed the council’s decision to grant conditional planning permission.

He said: “This will signal its commitment to the area, and is reflective of the confidence they have in the store and the greater Limerick area. I know businesses are anxious to open more stores locally particularly in the Raheen/Dooradoyle/Mungret area as are the people of the area.

“I think the level of demand is reflective in this expansion as many travel from the area to the Ballinacurra Lidl store to shop.”

Lidl initially secured planning permission for its extension in 2016.

But it submitted a fresh planning application to Limerick City and County Council earlier this year with some small revisions.