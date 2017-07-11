Cultural Limerick: City scores well in European Commission study

LIMERICK is the best small-or medium-sized city on the continent for museums, according to a new European Commission report.

The 120-page report, published last week, provided an intricate review of a longlist of cultural elements within the European Union’s 164 cities.

Limerick’s museum presence is in Europe’s top 20, with a near perfect score, outshining even Paris, the report shows.

Limerick’s top museum and art venues include Limerick Museum, the City Gallery of Art, the Frank McCourt Museum, the Hunt Museum, and Ormston House.

Paris is home to a handful of world famous museums, including the Louvre, Musée d’Orsay, and many more.

Limerick was also one of three cities to score the perfect 100 points in its rate of graduates in the arts and humanities.

Limerick was the second-best small city in Europe for sights and landmarks, and was fifth for tourist overnight stays, the report stated.

And though it was fourth best small city for concert venues, it was Ireland’s third best small city in the same category, as Cork and Galway took joint first place.

The report shows that Limerick is Europe’s fourth best city when it comes to human capital and education, and is third when it comes to “tolerance of foreigners”, alongside Cork, Galway and Waterford.

Out of the 64 small cities in Europe, Limerick was the fifth-highest scoring city, behind Leuven in Belgium, Nitra in Slovakia, Galway, and Heidelberg in Germany.

While Limerick was positively noted in a number of indicators, the report also shows where the city scored poorly.

The city scored less than 30 points in a number of areas, including museum visitors, its theatres, satisfaction with cultural facilities, jobs in the arts and media, community design applications, new jobs in creative fields.

It also scored poorly on average appearances in university rankings, foreign graduates, people trust, and direct trains to other cities.

This European Commission report prompted a flood of positive social media reaction from Limerick and afar. Comedy-rap duo Rubberbandits reacted with a simple tweet: “Gwan Limerick”.

In 2014, Limerick was designated the inaugural National City of Culture, and held a number of acclaimed events throughout the year.

The flagship event was the Royal de Luxe Giant Granny street theatre performance in the first week of September, hailed as “the best weekend ever” in the city.

After the City of Culture year, Limerick City and County Council put in a bid to become the European Capital of Culture for 2020, but lost out to Galway in the final selection in July 2016.