Mother and daughter injured in Limerick crash

A MOTHER and daughter have been injured in a single road traffic collision in County Limerick this Monday evening.

It is understood that the mother has been airlifted to a nearby hospital "serious" injuries, and the daughter has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

At 5.03pm, emergency services were alerted to the serious incident, which occurred on the Mitchelstown/Hospital Rd (R513) at Ballylanders.

LIMERICK: The Mitchelstown/Hospital Rd (R513) has reopened at Ballylanders following a collision. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) July 10, 2017

Gardaí and the National Ambulance Service immediately attended the scene, as did three Fire Service units from Kilmallock, Limerick city and Fermoy.

The road was immediately closed, and reopened at 7.50pm.

Gardaí at Bruff are investigating the incident.