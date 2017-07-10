New general manager appointed at Limerick's Adare Manor

A NEW general manager has been appointed for one of the world’s most luxurious new hotels - the newly refurbished Adare Manor.

Celebrated hospitality professional Paul Heery is the new manager - as the five-star castle and golf resort enters its final construction phase.

The hotel, which is owned by Limerickman JP McManus, will be headed up by Mr Heery when it opens in late 2017. The news comes as the resort prepares to host three major jobs open days.

“I am delighted and honoured to be taking over as general manager of such an iconic and celebrated property,” said Mr Heery.

“For me, Adare Manor has always stood out as one of the greatest castle properties, both in terms of its architecture and rich history, and also its stunning grounds, excellent golf course and dramatic beauty.

“With the recent extensive renovations nearly completed, I look forward to joining the team and leading the wonderful opportunity of further elevating the guest experience and creating lasting memories for guests at Adare Manor,” he added.

With over 20 years of luxury hospitality industry experience around the world, Paul Heery from Dublin was previously general manager of The Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland from 2014 to this year.

Paul was responsible for all hotel operations on the private Perthshire estate, employing around 500 people.

Prior to this, he was hotel operations manager at The Connaught Hotel in London (2012-2014) and Deputy General Manager at The Merrion Hotel in Dublin (2004-2011).

Paul’s extensive career began in the mid-nineties when he secured a place on a three-year Industrial Trainee Management Development Programme at the five-star Sheen Falls Lodge in Kenmare, Kerry.

Paul has also held senior managerial positions in several other luxury hotels across the world, including Montreux Palace (Montreux, Switzerland) and The Ritz-Carlton (San Francisco, New York, and Georgetown).

Adare Manor Chief Executive Officer, Colm Hannon, said: “The appointment of Paul Heery as General Manager is part of Adare Manor’s ongoing commitment to provide guests with unrivalled services and facilities, and has come at a very exciting time for Adare Manor as we embark on the final phase of restoration and refurbishment.

“Paul’s experience in the luxury travel industry both globally and at other iconic properties, will be extremely valuable as we move onto the new chapter at Adare Manor. We are very excited to welcome Paul into his position,” added Mr Hannon.

Paul is a passionate golfer and became familiar with the award-winning facilities at Gleneagles in his spare time - he will be an additional asset to the golf course at Adare Manor.

Former general manager Anita Higgins is now Director of Business Development at the manor.