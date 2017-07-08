Fire Service tackles garage fire in Limerick

LIMERICK Fire Service has tackled a potentially serious fire at a home in County Limerick this Saturday afternoon.

At 3.58pm, Limerick Fire Service was alerted to a domestic garage fire in Castleconnell, and immediately dispatched two units to the scene.

Busy day for @LimerickFire this Saturday. In the space of two hours, they attended a car crash and a garage fire https://t.co/FvqdQuZlzF — Fintan Walsh (@FintanYTWalsh) July 8, 2017

The service were at the scene of the fire for more than an hour, arriving at 4.11pm and successfully tackling the flames at 5.18pm.

There were no reported injuries.

Limerick Fire Service previously attended the scene of a double-vehicle road traffic collision in County Limerick this Saturday afternoon.