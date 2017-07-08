Gardaí investigating double-vehicle road crash in Limerick

GARDAÍ at Roxboro Road are investigating a double-vehicle road collision in County Limerick this Saturday afternoon.

At 1.24pm, emergency services were alerted to the scene of the crash, which took place in the Castlequarter townland, in Fedamore.

LIMERICK: Gardai have dealt with a crash on the Limerick/Meanus Rd (R511) at Fedamore. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) July 8, 2017

Limerick Fire Service dispatched three of its Mulgrave Street units to the scene, and it is understood that the people involved in the incident were treated by the National Ambulance Service.

It is not known how many people are involved in the incident, or the extent of their injuries, if any.

Gardaí have informed the Limerick Leader that no road traffic diversions have been put in place, and it is understood that the scene is expected to be cleared soon. A tow truck was called to clear one of the vehicles, it also understood.