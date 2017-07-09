Figures show Limerick gets just 3% of new garda recruits

THE LIMERICK garda division has got just 33 of 981 new officers since recruitment recommenced, revealed Deputy Niall Collins.

He tabled a Dail question following the June meeting of the Limerick Joint Policing Committee (JPC).

“I expressed my concern at the meeting that we weren’t getting enough of recruits,” said the Fianna Fail deputy, who proceeded to ask Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan the number of new recruits allocated to each garda division.

The reply shows that Limerick got eight out of 296 in 2015, 16 from 393 in 2016 and so far in 2017 – nine of 292. In total, Limerick got 3% of the men and women straight out of Templemore.

“The figures certainly confirmed to me my impression and my experience on the ground across the county. It shows Limerick is nearly at the bottom of the pile in terms of receiving new recruits.

“There is no transparency or fairness in the allocation of new recruits. A division the size of Limerick should be getting well above what. All divisions are trying to play catch up on the numbers they lost through the moratorium.

“They should all be given a fair allocation and we in Limerick are falling behind for an unexplained reason. The numbers on the ground are very low and people find it very hard to get an adequate response time from An Garda Siochana because of lack of man power. Under Chief Superintendent David Sheahan they are doing their best with the resources they have,” said Deputy Collins.

He also joined with councillors in the Cappamore-Kilmallock Municipal District in calling for more gardai for the Bruff district.

“It is almost the size of County Louth,” said Deputy Collins. Last March, the recently appointed Bruff Superintendent William Duane said garda resources in the district have been “decimated” and apologised for “slow response times”. In a court case in this week’s Leader, Supt Duane said Kilmallock is a growing town with very few guards.