Man refused bail at Limerick court had torch, gloves and fuel canister

A MAN who was allegedly observed by gardai throwing a stolen laptop into the front garden of a house on the outskirts of Limerick city has been refused bail.

Noel Franklin, aged 29, who has an address at Derryfada, Clonlara faces multiple charges relating to an incident in Mungret in the early hours of June 24, last.

Detective Garda Dean Landers told Limerick District Court the defendant was encountered in the Sli na Manach housing estate at around 2.30am - a short time after gardai were alerted to reports of a man acting suspiciously in the area.

Opposing bail, he said it will be alleged the defendant was observed throwing “what appeared to be a laptop” into the front garden of a house when he saw gardai.

The Dell-made device, which was subsequently recovered, had been stolen from a parked car in Mungret a short time earlier.

The defendant had a pair of gloves, a torch and a fuel cannister when arrested and it is the State case that he had these for an unlawful purpose.

Judge Marian O’Leary was told Mr Franklin is also accused of trespassing at a house in the Ard Aulin estate and with causing criminal damage to the glove compartment of a van which was broken into.

Detective Garda Landers told Sergeant Donal Cronin the defendant is a specific person of interest for gardai and is an “Operation Thor target”.

He said he was concerned he would not comply with any bail conditions imposed by the court and that he would commit further offences if released.

Solicitor Sarah Ryan said her client, who made certain admissions, was intoxicated on the night and that “one break-out had landed him in trouble”.

In his evidence, Mr Franklin said he was travelling to visit a relative in Raheen on the night but that his car had run out of fuel. He questioned the veracity of several of the charges against him telling the judge he believed they will not be followed through - an assertion which was rejected by Sgt Cronin,

Judge O’Leary refused bail under the provisions of Section 2 of the Bail Act. The matter is due before Limerick District Court again on July 11.