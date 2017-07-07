Gardai found €100,000 of drugs in raid when serving warrant on Limerick man

GARDAI found cannabis resin worth more than €100,000 on the kitchen table of a house in Dooradoyle when they went to arrest a Limerick man who had fled from authorities in the UK during a drugs trial.

Keith McKenna, aged 45, who has an address at Springfield, Dooradoyle, and in London pleaded guilty, earlier this year, to possession of more than 13kgs of the drugs for the purpose of sale or supply.

The drugs, which had a street value of just over €100,000 at the time, were found when gardai called to the defendant’s home on March 4, 2009.

Limerick Circuit Court was told McKenna, who comes from a very respectable family, was ‘rendered’ to the UK following the seizure where he subsequently received a seven-year prison sentence in relation to the (separate) seizure of ST£1.4m worth of drugs at Dover Port on May 14, 2007.

During a sentencing hearing, Detective Garda Damien Kennedy said when he and a colleague arrived at the defendant’s home to execute a European Arrest Warrant, he observed a quantity of drugs “in plain sight” in a large holdall on the kitchen table.

“It was clear there was illegal drugs there at the time,” Det Gda Kennedy said, adding that the drugs were divided into 56 bars which were wrapped in plastic.

Gloves, a fake ID, two mobile phones and €6,650 in cash were also located in the house along with a list of names and amounts of money.

McKenna, who works as a long-distance haulier, immediately admitted the drugs were his telling gardai: “Yeah, it’s mine. It’s hash.”

During interview, he said he had travelled to a location in Tipperary the previous day to collect the drugs, which had been buried in the ground for some time.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told after the defendant was “released on licence” in the UK, gardai applied for a European Arrest Warrant which was executed last year.

“He was brought back here and he pleaded guilty,” said John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting.

McKenna, the court heard, admitted that he first got involved in transporting and selling drugs to help a close acquaintance who was in financial difficulties.

Anthony Sammon SC said his client had made a “very foolish decision” when he was “much younger” and that the decision had messed up his life.

“He is 45 now and his life has been dominated by this,” he said acknowledging that his client’s actions had been motivated by profit. “He thought he could make money quickly,” he added.

Mr Sammon said his client wants to be able to put himself “back on the road of decency” and a reference letter was provided to the court indicating that a potential employer is “keeping a job open” for McKenna.

Commenting that there are a number of “unusual aspects” to the case, Judge O’Donnell adjourned sentencing to later this month.

Keith McKenna was supported in court during the hearing by a number of family members, including his uncle and All Ireland-winning hurler Joe McKenna.