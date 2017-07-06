Thousands expected at Limerick's Adare Manor for recruitment open days

THOUSANDS hoping to bag a job at one of the country’s most luxe resorts will flock to Adare next week for a series of recruitment open days.

Adare Manor will host three open days on Thursday, July 13, Saturday, July 15 and Monday, July 17.

Management at the manor will be hoping to find the right people to join their team across a number of departments, including food and beverage, chefs and stewarding, housekeeping and front of house.

“The major restoration, refurbishment and construction works across the entire property are almost complete and we are delighted now to be in a position to host three recruitment open days in order to employ a wide range of suitably qualified individuals to work at the resort,” said Adare Manor’s CEO, Colm Hannon.

“There will be over 350 people employed at Adare Manor when it opens in late Autumn 2017 and we expect to welcome circa 60,000 visitors annually.

“There are a huge amount of exciting job opportunities for individuals who would like to work at the new Adare Manor and be part of the team that will provide guests with unrivalled services and facilities,” he said.

“I would encourage anyone interested in a role to have a look at our website for a full list of positions and to come along to meet the team at one of our recruitment open days next week.

“Adare Manor plays a key role in the local community and it is estimated that the resort will contribute in excel of €15m to the local economy annually,” added Mr Hannon.

Adare Manor, which has been undergoing major restoration, refurbishment and expansion works for the past 16 months is on schedule to open in late 2017.

What a difference a year makes ... the 4th July 2016 was a momentous day as it was the 1st day that seed hit the ground on the golf course. pic.twitter.com/osxmnBL45M — Adare Manor Hotel (@TheAdareManor) July 4, 2017

For a full list of available positions, applicants are advised to visit www.adaremanor.com/careers.

Adare Manor Recruitment Open Days at Adare Manor – dates and times as follows:

Thursday, July 13 – 8am to 8pm

Saturday, July 15 – 10am to 6pm

Monday, July 17 – 8am to 8pm