Interruptions to water services in parts of Limerick

Essential maintenance works by Irish Water is expected to cause supply disruptions in parts of Limerick city and county this Thursday.

In the county a power outage may cause supply disruptions to Athlacca and surrounding areas in Co. Limerick



Works have an estimated completion time of 5pm.

In the city essential maintenance works will cause disruption to supply at Mahon House, Newtown Mahon, Sarsfield Street, Mulgrave Street and surrounding areas in Limerick City.



A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of these works.



Works are scheduled to take place between 7:30am and 6pm.

On Friday essential works may cause supply disruptions to Glenmore Avenue, Mayville, Upper Carey's Road, Sycamore Avenue, Elm Place and surrounding areas in the city.



A traffic management system will be in place to facilitate works.



Works are scheduled to take place from 7:30am until 6pm