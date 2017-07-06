Limerick Credit Union plans move into former Curry's unit

AN OUT-OF-USE shop unit in William Street in Limerick city is set to become a new Credit Union branch.

The former Currys/PC World unit at 67 William Street has been closed since 2015.

But now, the Caherdavin and District Credit Union has sought planning permission to refurbish the premises.

There will also be new signage above the door.

The move has been welcomed by both local councillor John Costelloe and Mags Brown, the voluntary Caherdavin community centre manager, who said it is a “good sign” their local credit union is growing.

In supporting documents to the council, the architect Healy and Partners states the Caherdavin Credit Union is planning to refurbish and refit the entire unit at the ground and first floors “to suit the needs of their banking services to the local community”.

They say the premises represents an “ideal fit” for the Caherdavin Credit Union’s activities.

Among other reasons, this is because existing staff amenities, canteen and sanitary facilities need no amendment for staff needs.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, Ms Brown said: “The Credit Union is a core supporter of our community. We should support this venture wholeheartedly. It’s a good sign the Credit Union is growing, as we’re all shareholders in it.”

Cllr Costelloe also welcomed the news – but expressed concerns over parking at William Street.

“It will mean there is more footfall and traffic for the area. My only concern would be around parking in the area. A lot of people double park in William Street and it can be a nightmare at times,” he said, “That said, the Credit Union is one of Ireland’s greatest institutions.”

Currys/PC World closed in 2015, and has only been used sporadically since then, for seasonal pop-up stores.

The most recent occasion it was in use was for Halloween back in October.