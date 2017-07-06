Limerick gardai investigating after cyclist suffers 'broken bones'

GARDAI in Limerick are investigating after a cyclist was apparently knocked down on the busy Ennis Road.

The male cyclist, in his 50s, was involved in an incident at the Radisson Blu roundabout. Gardai said it was “believed that just prior to the incident the male cyclist was travelling along the slip road from the dual carriageway in the direction of Limerick”.

Gardai at Mayorstone are seeking witnesses to establish what happened after the man suffered broken bones and concussion in the incident and has “a very vague memory of what happened” as a result.

“We are looking for any witnesses to this incident to determine what happened to this cyclist,” said a garda spokesperson.

Gardai at Mayorstone can be contacted on 061-456980.