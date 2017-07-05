Insanity defence entered in case of murder of Limerick-born woman

A 34-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a Limerick-born woman by reason of insanity.

Oisin Conroy of St Joseph's Terrace, Boyle, Co Roscommon is charged with murdering Natalie McGuinness, 23, at The Mews, Mail Coach Road in Sligo on October 28, 2015.

Ms McGuinness, who was born in Limerick and attended the national school in Bruff, died following an incident at an apartment.

Mr Conroy was arraigned this Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms McGuinness by reason of insanity.

The trial begins this Thursday and is expected to last up to two days.

Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy addressed the jury saying that the case is about the legal concept of insanity and the facts would not be in debate in any major way.