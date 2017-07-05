Gardai in Limerick seek information on missing teenager

GARDAI in Limerick are seeking information about a missing teenager, last seen in the city on Tuesday.

Bruff gardai wish to seek the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17 year old Karina Gostomskq.

Karina was last seen in Roxoboro Road on Tuesday, June 27. She is described as being 5’ 6’’ tall with black hair.

Anyone who has seen Karina or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061-382940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any garda station.