Limerick bridge closed after 'suspect device' located

GARDAI in Limerick and the Defence Forces are investigating the discovery of a 'suspect device', believed to be a grenade, found by the river at Thomond Bridge.

Gardai have completely cordoned off Thomond Bridge, with traffic diversions in place via Clancy Strand. A number of gardaí are at the scene on either side of the bridge.

Gardai confirmed that they are "currently at the scene of a suspect device at Thomond bridge. EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) have been requested to attend and traffic diversions are in place".

Gardai in Limerick are investigating suspect device at Thomond Bridge pic.twitter.com/rLZdNf5JXB — Fintan Walsh (@FintanYTWalsh) July 5, 2017

A Defence Forces spokesperson confirmed that personnel had been deployed around 2pm this Wednesday, but declined to comment further.

Witnesses told the Limerick Leader that the gardai were alerted to the scene after a suspect grenade was found on the Castle Street side of the river.

A number of yellow markers have placed in the river, close to the walls of King John's Castle, where the device was reportedly found.

AA Roadwatch is reporting that the bridge will remain closed until 7am this Thursday.

LIMERICK: Thomond Bridge will remain closed until 7am tomorrow (6th) due to an incident. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) July 5, 2017

