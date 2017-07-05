LimerickPoll: Top 15 pubs in voting for Best Pint of Guinness to qualify for second round

THOUSANDS of readers all over the city and county have already cast their vote in the Limerick Leader's poll to find the pub that serves Limerick's best pint of Guinness by popular consent - and the competition is fierce!

To make it official, the winner will be presented with an official Limerick Leader certificate, recognising the achievement. No doubt this will take pride of place in the winning establishment!

Fifty-one pubs were longlisted after hundreds of nominations from readers - and the early front-runner is JJ Bowles in Thomondgate with an impressive 14% of the total vote.

We can now reveal that 15 of the 51 pubs will go forward to a second round of voting, which will begin after the first round concludes at 1pm on Friday.

This gives pubs currently not in the top 15 every opportunity to rally the support of their appreciative regulars between now and Friday lunchtime, when the cream rises to the top!

Readers can vote for only one pub on one device - but you can vote again on a different device.

To see the full list of contenders and have your say in the great debate, click here.