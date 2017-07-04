Sentence adjourned for Limerick 'party crasher'

A STUDENT sustained severe facial injuries and permanent scarring when he was struck by one of three young men who gatecrashed a house party, a Limerick court has heard.

Details of the incident which happened more than three years ago emerged during the sentencing hearing of one of those who was involved in the drunken standoff.

Adam Fitzgerald, 23, who has an address at Father Russell Road, Dooradoyle, admitted engaging in violent disorder at a house at Thomond Student Village, Old Cratloe Road, on January 8, 2014.

Detective Garda Donal Moynihan said the defendant and two other men arrived at the house party despite not being invited.

He said during the night they “took umbrage” at the suggestion that one of them had taken a sum of money, resulting in a standoff.

A fight then broke out resulting in two other men sustaining injuries. However, it was accepted that Mr Fitzgerald was not the main instigator and did not inflict the injuries on either victim.

“There is no evidence linking him to any of the wounds,” Det Garda Moynihan told John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting.

Limerick Circuit Court was told the investigation into what happened was “not the most straightforward” given the amount of alcohol which had been consumed at the party.

“There was a lot of untangling to be done,” said Det Garda Moynihan.

Pat Whyms BL said his client was intoxicated on the night and that he doesn’t recall everything that happened.

“He got involved in fisticuffs” he said submitting his client would, most probably, not be before the court but for the actions of the other two men on the night.

Judge Tom O’Donnell adjourned sentencing to October 25, next.

Another man who previously pleaded guilty is due to be sentenced later this month while a third man is also before the court awaiting trial on the matter.