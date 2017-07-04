Tour de Munster: Saddling up for Down Syndrome Ireland 

MORE than 100 amateur cyclists will tour 600km of Munster’s six counties, including Limerick, in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland this summer.

The annual Tour de Munster event was recently launched at Bunratty Castle by cycling legend Sean Kelly and celebrity guest Aoibhinn Garrihy. The event takes place between August 10 and August 13.

Fundraising can include personal sponsorship, but also commercial sponsorship whereby a sponsor logo placement will accompany a donation attracted by that participant.

Last year, the popular charity cycle raised a total of €285,655 for the charity, and since its inception, the cycle has raised more than €2.4m for Down Syndrome Ireland’s many beneficiaries.

Sean Kelly said at the launch: “I am honored to once again be associated with Tour de Munster and its beneficiaries, the members of the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland and individual beneficiaries.

“Each year from beginning to end the whole Tour de Munster is such an enjoyable and varied event. It is fantastic to meet everyone involved, especially the individuals benefitting from the funds raised and to watch the support for the tour grow year upon year.”

The organiser of this year’s Tour de Munster, Paul Sheridan said that they are “very grateful” to the many businesses and organisations that support the annual event.