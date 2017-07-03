#LimerickPoll: Nominate your choice for Limerick's best pint of Guinness
The Leader is gearing up to run a poll on the city and county's best pint - nominate your favourite watering hole
Where serves Limerick's best pint of Guinness? Let us know
THE Limerick Leader is gearing up to run an online poll on Limerick's city and county's best pint of Guinness - and we want you to nominate your favourite place.
It is a debate that has run its course over the ages, with a myriad of different tastes determining the outcome. But we want to find Limerick's best pint of Guinness, and we need your help.
First call is to nominate your choice for the pub that serves Limerick's best pint, with a public poll to follow. So simply leave a comment below, on the Leader's Facebook page, tweet us with #LimerickPoll, or email news@limerickleader.ie with your suggestion.
The poll will run later this week and you can vote for your favourite pub or restaurant - any watering hole that serves Guinness - to find the one that serves the best pint.
So get nominating now!
Only one place Neary's in Ardagh #LimerickPoll— Robert Bradley (@RobertBradley11) July 3, 2017
I think it has to be @mydolans! #LimerickPoll— Kennedy O'Brien (@kennedy798) July 3, 2017
By a landslide - O'Driscoll's in Corbally! https://t.co/fEncXT0P1H— Alan C (@The_Coondog) July 3, 2017
John halpins in croom is very popular with locals— barry (@ninetyroche) July 3, 2017
Kelleher's in Kilfinane. Hope you're going to be checking all the nominations.— Dave's Restoration (@DPhotoRS) July 3, 2017#limerickpoll Portleys gives you the pint and the atmosphere with a side of the finest bacon fries in the city.
Paul Flannerys#LimerickPoll Creamiest pint— Siobhan (@SBromell) July 3, 2017
