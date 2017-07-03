Lotto luck for Limerick punter who scoops windfall

TWO Limerick punters are celebrating windfalls at the weekend – with one walking away with €18,780 from a €20 punt on the Lotto.

Bookmaker BoyleSports is reporting that one lucky Limerick Lotto player correctly predicted three numbers in Saturday’s main Lottery draw, placing a €20 and €10 treble on the same three numbers, 11, 38 and 41.

The €20 treble returned a whopping €12,520 with the €10 treble returning €6,260, resulting in total winnings of €18,780.

Meanwhile, a Limerick punter walked away with €7,866 thanks to their Lucky 15 at the Curragh on Saturday.

“What a weekend it has been for Limerick with two BoyleSports customers walking away with fantastic windfalls. The first was on Saturday when a customer won €7,866 for their €1 Lucky 15 on four horses at the Curragh,” said Aoife Heffron, BoyleSports spokesperson.

“The second lucky customer won a staggering €18,780 for their two Lotto bets, that had an overall stake of €30, on three numbers. We want to wish both the lucky Lotto punter and the savvy racing punter the very best with their winnings.”

It comes after two punters won won €30,000 and €33,000 respectively after betting on the outcome of the EuroMillions draws last week.