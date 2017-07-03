Lotto luck for Limerick punter who scoops windfall

And second punter wins big with Lucky 15 Curragh bet

Lotto luck for Limerick punter who scoops windfall

TWO Limerick punters are celebrating windfalls at the weekend – with one walking away with €18,780 from a €20 punt on the Lotto.

Bookmaker BoyleSports is reporting that one lucky Limerick Lotto player correctly predicted three numbers in Saturday’s main Lottery draw, placing a €20 and €10 treble on the same three numbers, 11, 38 and 41.

The €20 treble returned a whopping €12,520 with the €10 treble returning €6,260, resulting in total winnings of €18,780.

Meanwhile, a Limerick punter walked away with €7,866 thanks to their Lucky 15 at the Curragh on Saturday.

“What a weekend it has been for Limerick with two BoyleSports customers walking away with fantastic windfalls. The first was on Saturday when a customer won €7,866 for their €1 Lucky 15 on four horses at the Curragh,” said Aoife Heffron, BoyleSports spokesperson.

“The second lucky customer won a staggering €18,780 for their two Lotto bets, that had an overall stake of €30, on three numbers. We want to wish both the lucky Lotto punter and the savvy racing punter the very best with their winnings.”

It comes after two punters won won €30,000 and €33,000 respectively after betting on the outcome of the EuroMillions draws last week.