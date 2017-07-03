Investigation after 'suspicious fire' at Limerick city apartment block

The circumstances of a suspicious fire at a Limerick city apartment block which caused the building to be evacuated of its residents are being investigated.

The fire at Mahon House on Upper William Street started on the fifth floor of the block, with Limerick Fire Service receiving the call to the scene at 7.45pm on Sunday night.

Three units of the fire and rescue service attended and tackled the incident for an hour.

A number of residents were evacuated while the fire was brought under control.

It is reported that a pile of rubbish on the fifth floor was discovered on fire after smoke was seen coming from a window. Firefighters using breathing apparatus entered the building and extinguished the fire.

The building was declared safe around an hour later and there was no report of injuries.