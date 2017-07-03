Huge interest in auction of prime Limerick farm

THERE IS huge interest in the upcoming auction of 90 acres of prime County Limerick land and bidding is expected to be fierce.

Located at Kiltannon, Croagh, Tom Crosse, GVM, said of the land: “This is arguably one of the finest farms to have come on the market in County Limerick for a number of years.”

The auction takes place on Friday, July 7 at 3pm in GVM’s auction rooms on Glentworth Street in the city.

“It is located on the road linking Kilfinny to Rathkeale which is a road well populated with private residential houses and high end farming.

“It is ideal for dairying, beef or equestrian use with some possible site potential. It is a really classy farm, top quality fattening lands and it should attract a lot of interest,” said Mr Crosse, group property director, GVM Auctioneers.

He is guiding between €9,000 and €10,000 an acre but it would be no surprise to see it go higher as the land is such top quality.

The current owners’ reason for selling is that they are retiring from farming.

There is a farmhouse, in need of repair, together with a good range of out offices, a four column hay barn, cubicle houses, yard and cattle crush.

The land is all in one block which would make it a very attractive proposition for dairy farmers.

For more information and to arrange land inspections please contact Mr Crosse on 087 2547717, or John O’Connell on 087 6470746.