New Limerick metropolitan mayor outlines Rugby World Cup goal

THE newly elected mayor of the metropolitan district, Cllr Sean Lynch has urged Limerick people to “put their shoulder to the wheel” to bring 2023 Rugby World Cup games to Thomond Park, should Ireland win the bid.

The former detective garda was elected as the leader of the council’s urban area, beating Cllrs Cian Prendiville and Malachy McCreesh.

He succeeds Cllr Michael Hourigan in the role.

“Limerick, as the spiritual home of Irish rugby stands to gain immeasurably from a successful Irish bid and the Rugby World Cup would, indeed, benefit from coming to Limerick. We would see sport tourism on a scale like never before in Limerick,” he said.

Other goals he outlined during his victory speech included mental wellbeing among the young, plus healthy eating, and the continuing of the city’s economic revival. Cllr Lynch won 12 of the 18 votes available at the annual general meeting, with Fine Gael backing Fianna Fail as part of a grand coalition.

Absent from the meeting were Labour councillors Joe Leddin and Elena Secas and Independent member John Gilligan.

Patrickswell man Cllr Lynch, who played a key role in bringing some of Limerick's gangland kingpins to justice during his 27 years with An Garda Siochana said the city can look forward to a positive future.

"The worst of days are, thankfully, in the rear view mirror as Limerick powers ahead. We still have much to do, many people to reach. But a solid foundation is there and we are not far off at the moment being a city where everyone who wants a job will get a job," he added.

The new mayor was joined by his family and friends and many political supporters at the occasion of his election. Among the audience were Deputy Niall Collins and Senator Maria Byrne.

Fellow Fianna Fail councillor Vivienne Crowley, 24, was elected as deputy mayor of the metropolitan district. She beat off competition from Cllr Paul Keller and Cllr John Costelloe.