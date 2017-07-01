Lengthy delays following road traffic accident in Limerick

THERE are lengthy delays in the city this afternoon following a road traffic accident near the Limerick Tunnel.

Traffic is at a standstill as far back as Dooradoyle along the Dock Road, with the N18 closed northbound between junction two at the Dock Road and junction three at Coonagh West.

It follows a three car collision which took place shortly before two o’clock this afternoon.

Gardai are advising motorists to make alternative travel arrangements where possible.

Four units of the Limerick Fire and Rescue service remain at the scene.

