Lengthy delays following road traffic accident in Limerick

THERE are lengthy delays in the city this afternoon following a road traffic accident near the Limerick Tunnel.

Traffic is at a standstill as far back as Dooradoyle along the Dock Road, with the N18 closed northbound between junction two at the Dock Road and junction three at Coonagh West.

It follows a three car collision which took place shortly before two o’clock this afternoon.

LIMERICK: N18 closed northbound between J2 Dock Rd & J3 Coonagh West following collision. Take alternative route https://t.co/I4ybr80dS5 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) July 1, 2017

Gardai are advising motorists to make alternative travel arrangements where possible.

Four units of the Limerick Fire and Rescue service remain at the scene.

