Limerick court hears abuse victim ‘limped home bleeding, battered and broken’

A MAN has opened up in Limerick Circuit Court about how he contemplated killing himself after being subjected to “dirty, perverted” abuse by a former Christian brother at a local school.

James (also known as Seamus) Treacy, aged 75, who has an address at Ashford Close, Swords, Dublin, was found guilty of fifteen charges – relating to three different victims – last week.

Treacy appeared at the city court on Friday afternoon for sentencing, but Judge Tom O’Donnell remanded the ex-cleric in custody until July 28.

Treacy was convicted last month of two separate counts of indecent assault, which involved a different victim in the toilets and in the classroom.

A number of victims, who were in 5th class at the time, were “fondled in the classroom which happened a number of times throughout the school year”, the court heard.

Four victim impact statements were read out. One statement, which “particularly struck” Judge O’Donnell, said the victim was treated like a “piece of meat” in his “sick fantasies”.

“You knew my mammy was ill, and you used it to frighten me into keeping your dirty, perverted little secret. You told me that my mammy would die if I told anyone because it was my fault. From the day I limped home bleeding, battered and broken by you, I was scared that my mother was going to die. For the next four years, until my mum passed away, I became an introvert, frightened to stray far away from home in case anything happened her.”

He said that he “still has nightmares to this day”.

Andrew Sexton SC, defending, that the publicity surrounding the cases was “beyond the norm” and that Treacy has had a number health issues. He argued that Treacy was in custody for four years, without a conviction, from 2005 to 2009.

Judge O’Donnell said that it was an “extremely difficult case” and that he was not going to give his final judgement until July 28.