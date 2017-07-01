Limerick's Niamh de Brún stuns in Leinster as Miss Kilkenny winner

LIMERICK women are not just making Miss Ireland waves within their own county, as a Treaty City native has also been crowned Miss Kilkenny.

Niamh de Brún, from the Ennis Road, will represent the cats at the national Miss Ireland competition in October, but is adamant that she’s a true Limerick woman.

“I’m a HR specialist in an engineering company, and I’ve been living in Kilkenny for just over a year. I was in Australia, and prior to that I was studying in UL - business and I majored in HR,” said Niamh.

The daughter of former Ardscoil Rís principal Bríd de Brún, and Seán de Brún, the head of Irish, Literacy, and Maths Education in Mary Immaculate College, Niamh has three siblings: Caoimhe, Bríd and Pádraig.

She was educated at Laurel Hill Coláiste FCJ, before completing her studies at UL.

“The people of Kilkenny have been very supportive. I think how they saw it was that I can promote everything that’s good about Kilkenny and be an ambassador for the city,” said Niamh.

“I tell everybody that I’m a Limerick girl. I’ll promote Limerick where I can. But they’ve been great in Kilkenny, they’ve claimed me as their own,” she added.

Niamh will be heading to Dublin in October to compete in the overall Miss Ireland competition – no mean feat, but thankfully she has no fear of public speaking.

“Because of my role as a HR specialist, I’m always doing presentations and proposals to directors, so I’m well versed in speaking in front of people. I’m also going to be working with An Garda Siochana come September going around to secondary schools in Kilkenny, talking about cyberbullying,” she added.

As well as promoting Kilkenny and Limerick in her role, Niamh also hopes to raise the profile of Breast Cancer Ireland, a cause close to her heart due to family bereavements.

And she is in good company – CEO of Breast Cancer Ireland, Aisling Hurley, is another Laurel Hill Coláiste past pupil.