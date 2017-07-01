Daredevil dentist aerobat to bring civilian to the skies at Foynes Air Show

FOYNES Air Show 2017 will make dreams and wishes come true on Saturday July 22, when a champion aerobatic pilot offers one spectator the chance of a lifetime – to be part of an aerobatic flight in a two-seater aircraft.

In doing so, Dr Eddie Goggins – a dentist by day, daredevil aeronaut by weekend – will be raising much-needed funds for the Make A Wish Foundation.

He is offering spectators and fans of the biggest ever air show along the Wild Atlantic Way, which is supported by the Irish Aviation Authority, the chance to see the earth from above.

Eddie, who has been flying aerobatics for 24 years and is a regular performer at the Foynes Air Show, has painted his French-designed Avions Mudry CAP 232 to reflect his chosen charity.

“The Foynes Air Show never ceases to put smiles on people's faces, and I believe it is only fitting then that we do our best to share that feeling with children who are very ill, by supporting The Make A Wish Foundation,” said the flying dentist.

Dr Goggin’s display will feature several incredible tricks, including spirals and salmon leaps. Those attending can donate €4 to Make A Wish by texting FLY to 50300.

The starting date for text entries is July 1. The draw will close and a winner will be announced at the air show, one hour after the Make A Wish CAP 232 flying display.

Festival director Margaret O’Shaughnessy praised the charitable act, saying that the air show “is as much about families and childhood dreams as it is about Foynes’ historical link to the aviation industry”.