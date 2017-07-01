Calls for more detectives to be assigned to Bruff garda district

THERE have been calls for extra investigative resources to be deployed in the Bruff garda district despite the recent appointment of a full-time detective.

There had been no detective assigned to the district since the promotion of Mike Reidy to the rank of sergeant last year.

At a meeting of the Limerick Joint Policing Committee (JPC), Chief Superintendent David Sheahan confirmed that a full-time detective, who will be based at Bruff garda station, has now been assigned to the district.

When asked about additional resources being made available, he said additional resources will be deployed from stations in the city when required.

Speaking following the meeting, Cllr Gerard Mitchell expressed his disappointment that further resources will not made available – particularly as there have been a number of serious incidents in recent months.

“I was shocked really at his comments. While there is now one armed detective based in Bruff we would like further resources because people have concerns and they are living in fear and I am trying to allay those fears,” he said.

Deputy Niall Collins, who is a member of the JPC, agrees there should be more resources assigned to the Bruff district which is one of the biggest in the country.

“Bruff is almost the size of County Louth and given the geographic sprawl and spread of the Bruff area I think it’s right that the chief looks at deploying more detective,” said the Fianna Fail TD who also expressed concern that none of the latest graduates from the garda training college were assigned to the Limerick division.