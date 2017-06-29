CCTV for Limerick trouble spot following 'wave of anti-social and criminal behaviour'

PLANS to install CCTV cameras and increase policing in a Limerick city trouble spot have been welcomed, following a “wave of anti-social and criminal behaviour in the area”.

Limerick TD Maurice Quinlivan has welcomed confirmation from Limerick City and County Council that CCTV will be installed on the Old Cratloe Road “following multiple reports of assaults, intimidation and other anti-social behaviour by gangs of up to 30 young people in the Old Cratloe Road and Caherdavin areas”.

In the latest incident last Saturday night at Old Cratloe Road, a young man was involved in a fight and received an injury to his back and hand.

Gardai at Mayorstone are investigating that incident and anyone with information is asked to contact them at (061) 456980.

In other incidents, two teenagers were punched in the face while walking in the area, a student suffered bruising and soft-tissue injuries when was forcibly pulled into a car and robbed, and a student was stabbed in the back near a bus stop at Old Cratloe Road.

Deputy Quinlivan has been lobbying for the measures for some time and said this Thursday that “the council has confirmed that CCTV will be in place in the next week. It's initially going in as a temporary measure but we will be asking for a permanent CCTV presence.

“We are also asking for the council to take action to ensure that the field in which anti-social elements are congregating is cleared of rubble and trees so that it can no longer act as a shelter and gathering point for these thugs to engage in drink and drug taking.

“The third and most important measure will be an increased policing presence in the area. Gardai simply do not have the resources and manpower that they need to get on top of this problem.

“The State has a duty to ensure that the rights of decent people to live peacefully in their communities, walk the streets and bring up their families without fear or intimidation are upheld.

“This issue has gone on for way too long and allowed to fester and worsen. It is time that Limerick Council, the Gardaí, and social services were brought together in a co-ordinated way to tackle this problem,” he added.