Second Limerick punter wins big in EuroMillions draw

FOR the second time in four days, a Limerick punter is celebrating after beating the odds with a bet on the outcome of the EuroMillions draw.

BoyleSports has confirmed that one of its customers won a windfall of more than €30,000 having placed a bet of just 91c on the outcome of Tuesday night’s draw.

Their four numbers 9, 17, 21, and 45 were all drawn resulting in the stake being turned into a return of €30,030.91.

On Saturday, another customer scooped more than €33,000 after they placed a €1 bet on the outcome of Friday’s EuroMillions draw.

Leon Blanche, head of communications for BoyleSports, says there must be something in the air in Limerick.

“The Treaty County is celebrating another huge pay out from the EuroMillions. Last Friday night a customer won a little over €33,000 and once again on Tuesday night we had another lucky winner who scooped over €30,000 for a €0.91 stake. All of us at BoyleSports would like to congratulate our winner and wish them all the best," he said.

For the record, the numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Euromillions were: 9, 17, 21, 28 and 45. The Lucky Stars were 1 and 3