Gardai investigate spate of break-ins at Limerick schools

GARDAI are appealing for information after a number of schools were broken into in Limerick over the past week.

Three separate incidents – at locations in the city and county – have been reported to gardai.

“In all of these cases entry was gained through the back of the school either by forcing a window or fire door or unfortunately through an unsecured window,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch, divisional crime prevention officer.

In each case, offices at the schools were ransacked by the culprits but nothing of significance was taken.

“The advice here again is to double check that all windows and doors are secured, that the alarm is set, the CCTV is of good quality and that there is secure storage for the CCTV recordings,” said Sgt Leetch.